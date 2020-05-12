



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as four additional deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,526.

According to County Health officials, that total number consists of 1,451 confirmed cases and 75 probable cases.

Officials report that 280 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 117 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 127 deaths.

Of those reported deaths, 117 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable. All victims are adults between the ages of 42-103.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has 30% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has 29% of all cases.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 13 (1%)

19-24 – 103 (7%)

25-49 – 515 (34%)

50-64 – 435 (29%)

65 + — 451 (30%)

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 350 residents and 103 staff members at 36 long-term care facilities in Allegheny County have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 94 deaths at those facilities.

Health officials say 21,488 tests had been administered across the county.

