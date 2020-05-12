



MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — The Human Resource Director from the Allegheny County Controller’s Office is facing charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday night.

According to County officials, 44-year-old Jaime Jones is the Human Resource Director for the Allegheny County Controller’s Office.

She is accused of shooting a gun in her house and the bullets went into her neighbor’s house.

The court papers say that police officers were called to the 100 block of East Larkspur Street in Munhall around 9:05 Sunday night for shots fired.

According to investigators, officers found shattered glass on Jones’s porch, showing a bullet was shot from inside her house and went toward the neighbors home.

Police then went to the neighbors home and learned a bullet came into the living room, hit a wall, and landed in a recliner.

Court papers say that a woman was lying on the couch in the living room when the shots were fired and glass fell onto her.

Police allegedly found 2 more bullets outside that house.

Then they went to investigate the inside of Jones’s home.

Officers say they found ammunition and at least one spent casing inside the kitchen.

A gun was allegedly found in a purse.

Jones is accused of resisting arrest and trying to spit on officers.

No motive was given for the shooting.

Jones is facing charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person, and is he is out on bond.

According to the County Controller’s Office, Jones is on administrative leave.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details