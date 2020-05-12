Comments
HAYS, Pa. (KDKA) — A major water main break has caused flooding in Hays.
Water was seen coming from the hillside below Churchview Avenue and spilling across Baldwin Road down onto Calera Street.
Calera Street then began to flood.
This is what it looks like on Calera Street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PQqTfwaEYx
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 12, 2020
Residents reported up to 3 or 4 feet of water in their basements.
It is unclear how many homes have been affected by this break or how much damage has been caused to homes.
