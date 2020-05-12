BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Issues Warning To Businesses Choosing To Defy Pandemic Shutdown
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Baldwin Road, Hays, Local News, Local TV, Water Main Break

HAYS, Pa. (KDKA) — A major water main break has caused flooding in Hays.

Water was seen coming from the hillside below Churchview Avenue and spilling across Baldwin Road down onto Calera Street.

Calera Street then began to flood.

Residents reported up to 3 or 4 feet of water in their basements.

It is unclear how many homes have been affected by this break or how much damage has been caused to homes.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments