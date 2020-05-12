BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Leaders Preparing To Enter "Yellow Phase," Issue Guidance
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Puzzle sales have gone way up during the pandemic, but puzzle solvers may have met their match.

If you’re looking for a way to get hours of entertainment during quarantine, look no further than Heinz’s 570-piece puzzle that’s all a shade of ketchup red.

“This might be the slowest puzzle on earth. 570 pieces. All Heinz red,” the company says on Twitter.

Heinz is only making 57 kits available through an online giveaway being done through the Heinz Instagram account.

