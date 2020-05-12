BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Leaders Preparing To Enter "Yellow Phase," Issue Guidance
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said Brianna Bach left her Sugartop home with a suitcase on Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

She may have been wearing a red sweatshirt.

She is possibly headed to Florida or New Hampshire, police say.

Bach is 5-foot-5 with dyed red shoulder-length hair and glasses. She is between 135-150 pounds.

Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.

