PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said Brianna Bach left her Sugartop home with a suitcase on Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
She may have been wearing a red sweatshirt.
She is possibly headed to Florida or New Hampshire, police say.
Bach is 5-foot-5 with dyed red shoulder-length hair and glasses. She is between 135-150 pounds.
Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.
