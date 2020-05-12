PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says it is projecting a loss of up to $82 million in local revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the district says it will likely fall out of compliance with the board’s minimum 5 percent fund balance requirement by year’s end.

The district entered the year with a $25.1 million deficit.

“Just as school districts across the country, we are experiencing reductions in local revenue, while also bearing the additional costs to support the transition to remote learning,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a release. “As we do not know the effect COVID-19 will have on state and federal budgets, it is too soon to tell the full fiscal impact on the District. As we balance the need to ensure all students can fully participate in remote learning, we will need to continue our work to Imagine PPS and design an educational delivery model that aligns with our values while also considering the structural needs of the District.”

In the last few weeks, the district spent almost $3 million buying laptops and WiFi hotspots to support remote learning.