Comments
The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.
PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) — Steak n’ Shake is closing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.
The chain’s parent company announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.
There’s no word if any of the company’s six Pittsburgh area locations are on the planned closure list, but several have been closed temporarily.
The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.
Steak n’ Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, last year it had 624.
Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.
The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.
You must log in to post a comment.