



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 19 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 12 additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,545.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,468 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases.

Officials report that 285 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 117 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 139 deaths.

Of those reported deaths, 129 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable. All victims are adults between the ages of 42-103.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 13 (1%)

19-24 – 103 (7%)

25-49 – 520 (34%)

50-64 – 436 (28%)

65 + — 464 (30%)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday, 21,488 tests have been administered across the county.

