PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Braddock man is facing charges after he was arrested for attempting to rob Coldstone Creamery on Monday night.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 52-year-old Dwayne Harvey of Braddock was arrested after he grabbed an employee of the Coldstone Creamery on Forbes Avenue and demanded money.
The employee was able to get free from Harvey and run away.
Harvey also attempted to flee and get on a Port Authority bus but officers stopped the bus near the Rankin Police Station and he was taken into custody.
