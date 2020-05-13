



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University is planning to open in the fall as scheduled, even if it may not look like a traditional semester.

A letter from Duquesne President Ken Gormley says the new academic year will begin August 24.

The letter says there are multiple “movable contingency pieces” that allow the university to be prepared for different scenarios.

“Our guiding principles are simple. The health, safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We also want to ensure our students’ academic continuity, so there is no disruption of their ability to achieve their academic goals and earn their degrees,” the letter reads.

“Additionally, we are intent on fostering ongoing social interactions and community building among our students, even as guidelines and restrictions are created by government and health officials to deal responsibly with this unprecedented pandemic.”

The moving pieces are built around three scenarios, which include on-campus classes and housing, a blend of in-person and online classes and fully online instruction for part of the year.

