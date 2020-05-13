PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A furniture company is recalling its four-drawer dresser over concerns it could seriously injure children.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Hodedah Import’s four-drawer dresser could tip over and fall, resulting in serious injury or death to children. The dresser does not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard, the commission says.
The dressers were sold online until last month by Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon.
If you have a recalled dresser not properly anchored to the wall, stop using it and put it somewhere kids can’t get to. Hodedah will provide free kits, or pre-paid shipping labels and packaging so consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them for a full refund.
You can find more information here.
