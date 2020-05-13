Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – According to the City of McKeesport Mayor’s Office, McKeesport City Council Vice President Jamie Brewster-Filotei has died.
“Mayor Micahel Cherepko and the City of McKeesport extend their deepest sympathies to the Filotei and Brewster families as we mourn the passing of McKeesport City Council Vice President Jamie Brewster-Filotei,” he said in a Facebook post. “Jamie was a dedicated civic leader, a dynamic educator, and a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister.”
Brewster-Filotei was also a fourth-grade teacher at McKeesport Area School District along with being city council vice president.
She was 42-years-old.
