



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh’s Director of Athletics, Heather Lyke, announced the 2020 Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class on Tuesday night.

“As Pitt’s athletic director, it has been one of my biggest thrills to make these phone calls to our Forever Panthers, letting them know they have been selected for the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame,” Lyke said. “This is an extraordinary group of athletes who are also extraordinary human beings. In short, they represent the very best of the University of Pittsburgh.”

Among the 2020 inductees was former Pitt Football standout and father of current Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Hewyard, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward.

“Ironhead” played three seasons for the Panthers between 1984-1987 and still ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards with 3,086. In 1987, Heyward ran for 1,791 yards and was named an All-American.

He went on to play in the NFL for 11 seasons, spending time in New Orleans, Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Indianapolis.

In 1995, Heyward was named to the Pro Bowl when he rushed for 1,083 yards.

Heyward died in 2006 due to a brain tumor at only 39-years-old.

The rest of the class includes:

Jennifer Bruce (Women’s Basketball)

Donna DeMarino Sanft (Gymnastics Student-Athlete and Coach)

Chantee Earl (Women’s Track and Field)

Brandin Knight (Men’s Basketball)

Ann Marie Lucanie (Volleyball)

Ken Macha (Baseball)

Curtis Martin (Football)

Bob Peck (Football; Posthumous)

Pat Santoro (Wrestling)

Jackie Sherrill (Football Coach)

Arnie Sowell (Men’s Track and Field)

Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner (Football Coach; Posthumous)

The 2020 class will receive induction at the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday, Oct. 16, at Heinz Field. On Saturday, Oct. 17, the inductees will be introduced at Heinz Field when the Panthers take on Notre Dame.

The full list of inductees and their biographies can be found on the Pitt Athletics website.