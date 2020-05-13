



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger and Cameron Heyward have more accolades to their names.

The current Pittsburgh Steelers stars were named to Pro Football Focus’ list of top 101 players from the 2010s.

Heyward came in at No. 97, with PFF saying, “When he got a chance to step up and be the guy up front, he took his game to another level and has been one of the best interior players in the game. His best three seasons have come in the past three years.”

Since being drafted in 2011, Heyward has 117 QB hits, 79 tackles and 54 sacks in 99 games.

Roethlisberger was slotted in at No. 37 after guiding the Steelers to a successful decade under center.

Big Ben was selected to five Pro Bowls this decade.

“At his best, Ben Roethlisberger was up there with the very best quarterbacks in football, but his ability to consistently be in the “next group” of passers even when he wasn’t at his very best is what’s kept him this high on the list and kept the Steelers contending for so many years,” PFF said.

Former Steelers Le’Veon Bell and Emmanuel Sanders also made the list at No. 92. and No. 87, respectively.