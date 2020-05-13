



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Freeze & Frost Warnings Are In Effect For The Area Through 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday starts off chilly before it warms up. Many areas are seeing temperatures slightly colder than Tuesday morning. The reason for these chilly morning temperatures is due to clear skies and light winds.

The high on Wednesday will be warmer than yesterday and chances are temperatures reach the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine all day long.

Light winds will be varied between 5-10 mph.

However, a chance for rain moves in Thursday morning as a warm front moves through the area.

Temperatures will increase to near the 70s on Thursday.

As for Friday, the low temperature will be near 60 and scattered rain is expected.

Once the weekend begins, Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and Sunday will see temperatures reach near 80 degrees but there will rain through most of the day.

