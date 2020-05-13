



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania voters will be able to vote in-person at polling places or mail in ballots, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Primary election day is set to take place on June 2 in the state after being rescheduled from April 28. In-person voting will be available in all 67 counties, including those still in the red phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan. However, the Wolf administration highly encourages voters in the red phase counties to opt for voting with mail-in ballots.

“For the first time, Pennsylvanians have the option of voting by convenient and secure mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, thanks to the bipartisan Act 77 of 2019 signed into law by Gov. Wolf last fall,” Secretary Boockvar said.

“But all counties, including those still in the COVID-19 pandemic red phase on June 2, will have polling places open for voters who prefer to vote in-person,” she added.

The deadline for mail-in ballot applications is May 26. More information can be found here, or you can call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) to request an application.

In-person polling places will have increased sanitation measures in place, according to the state department. The department is offering 6,000 free precinct protection kits, which include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, equipment wipes and floor-marking tape to counties. Additionally, counties are being funded $13 million from the state department to ensure appropriate staffing and equipment for election day.

Polling places will be limited on June 2 due to Act 12 of 2020, which allowed counties to consolidate the number of polling places open. According to the state department, counties must notify voters of any polling place location changes. Despite schools being closed, they will still be open for in-person voting.

The deadline to register to vote for the June primary is May 18. Pennsylvanians can register to vote here.