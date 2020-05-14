PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CVS Health has announced they are opening nine coronavirus drive-thru testing sites in Pennsylvania on Friday, May 15.

Two of these sites will be in the Pittsburgh area.

One will be at the Duncan Avenue CVS Pharmacy and the other will be at the CVS Pharmacy along William Flynn Highway in Allison Park.

“We are grateful for CVS’s partnership in combating COVID-19 by bringing more testing options to our communities and working to further understand the presence of the disease,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We look forward to working with CVS to implement our comprehensive testing strategy, which will serve as a critical aspect of Pennsylvania’s phased reopening.”

The drive-thru sites will utilize self-swab tests and they expect to have 1,000 locations offering the service by the end of May with the ability to process 1.5 million tests per month.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

No testing will take place inside any of their retail locations.