



Pittsburgh native and former Pittsburgh Steelers minority shareholder David Tepper expressed optimism Thursday that fans could be in the stands come September when the NFL kicks off their season.

Tepper, now the owner of the Carolina Panthers, appeared on CNBC and said that while games are unlikely to be played in front of full capacity stadiums, it doesn’t mean they’ll be empty either. Via NFL.com.

“You won’t be playing having full stadiums, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fans in the stadium either,” Tepper said during an appearance on CNBC. “If you’re comfortable being in a closed airplane for a cross-country trip, 18 inches apart, maybe with two seats in between you and being 5 feet away from each other, you might be comfortable in an open-air stadium.”

The rub of course, is what local public health officials of each team will allow. As areas of the country begin to re-open in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some places are proceeding more quickly than others. But, while acknowledging that is going to be a case-by-case basis, Tepper still feels optimistic that there could be some amount of fans in stadiums come the fall.

The league has extended its virtual offseason program through May 29th at which time it will begin to look a possibilities for re-opening team training facilities which have been shut down since late March.