PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the “yellow” phase of the coronavirus recovery plan begins in most of western Pennsylvania on Friday, some offices and stores will resume operations.

The stay-at-home order will be lifted, but Dr. Susan Guido has a reminder.

“The virus didn’t go away,” Dr. Guido said. “We still don’t have the testing. We still don’t have the contact tracing, the numbers haven’t gone down. I think we’re looking at a heap of trouble.”

Dr. Guido has spent her career in emergency and urgent care medicine.

She has been watching the numbers like a hawk and says, “I am very hesitant. I understand people want to get back to work and be with their friends.”

Her concern rises from her experience and what she is seeing.

“Not everyone is following the rules, especially when it comes to face coverings. If you don’t wear it over your mouth or your nose or if you don’t wear one, they don’t work. If it’s hanging from your ear, it doesn’t work,” Guido said.

Knowing that people are going to want to stretch their newfound freedom to get out, Dr. Guido says everyone should think about how many people you are going to come in contact with.

“Every person you come in contact with comes in contact with that many people. If just one or two people have the virus or 10 or 15, which is about what we’ve had in Allegheny County, that spreads to 80,000 very quickly,” Guido said.

In the view of this medical professional when the yellow flag waves on Friday, “If you can stay home, stay home. If you can’t, stay 6,12,20 feet from anyone. Please do that. The less people you can see, the better. I sure wish there was a way to get very low-risk groups back to their lives safely. It would be wonderful. I don’t think we’re ready with the testing and the contact tracing.”

Dr. Guido points out that all the things that have been drilled into us over the last two months — such as mask, social distancing, washing hands, and using hand sanitizer — become even more critical as more of us venture out.