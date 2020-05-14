



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While a lot of businesses are prepping to open their doors tomorrow, there are still a lot that aren’t able to — like salons and spas.

If they don’t open soon, some of these businesses that KDKA’s Amy Wadas spoke to fear what could happen next.

Kristan Donalson is the owner of La Pomponnee Salon and Spa.

She has locations in Mt. Lebanon and McMurray — and is waiting day in and day out for her business to get the go-ahead to reopen.

That won’t happen per the Governor’s order, until counties move into the ‘green’ phase.

“If we aren’t supposed to open, I understand, but when we are supposed to open, we would need to know sooner than later how to prepare and get our clients safe,” said Donalson.

Donalson says that the problem is that salon owners aren’t getting any guidance from the state on that.

So they’re looking to the CDC and other states for guidance.

Tami Obrewski, owner of Artisan Colour Spa and Salon says she’s remaining cautiously optimistic, but says that it’s hard to do when she isn’t getting the answers she needs from her landlord.

“We haven’t been kicked out. and we really don’t know, don’t have correspondence, we don’t have anything saying we can adjust the rent,” said Obremski.

On top of that, she’s not sure yet if all of her staff will return when she does reopen.

“I have a little bit of resistance from some of my team, they’re cautious they’re nervous, they have reason to be,” said Obremski.

Obremski says she is preparing the best way she can, by buying shields for the manicure tables, shields and masks for her employees, lots of sanitizer, thermometers for temperature checks, and she’s waiting on a sink to come in.

As for clients, the concern is them getting services elsewhere.

“A lot of these customers are going across border to get services depriving our businesses even more revenue,” said Camera Bartolotta, PA State Senator for the 46th District.

Bartolotta wants these salons in Pennsylvania to reopen before it’s too late.

However, she is thankful that salons will be able to sell products curbside when more counties move into the yellow phase.

Even then, salon owners say that the income won’t be enough.

The State Department of Health says it is continuing to work on guidance and information to share with businesses as we look toward the green phase.

The Department of State says it’s working closely with each of the state boards to make sure businesses are following both the Department of Health as well as CDC guidelines as they reopen.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: