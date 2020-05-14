



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of Thursday will be dry and comfortable but there will be a chance for some spot showers and isolated storms.

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees with the morning temperatures being much warmer than they have been recently, nearing 50 degrees. However, some areas northeast of Pittsburgh will see morning temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler than that.

Most of the morning is looking dry with the best chance for rain coming between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. It is expected to just be light rain.

Behind this line of showers that moves in from the south will come a scattered chance for storms along with partially cloudy skies. Parts of the area will be under a marginal severe storm risk.

This means while there is not an expectation of severe weather, it cannot be ruled out that one or two severe storms could impact the area.

Once the sun breaks free from the clouds, temperatures are expected to soar.

Storm chances continue into Friday with most of the day again being dry.

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and there’s a chance for afternoon rain on Sunday.

