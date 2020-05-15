Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pittsburgh may not be known as much of a basketball city but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of basketball talent.
According to a recent Top 40 Under 40 ranking by ESPN, it isn’t Pitt or Duquesne that has one of the top young coaches in college basketball.
It’s Robert Morris.
Head Coach Andy Toole just wrapped up his 10th season with the Colonials, leading them to another NEC tournament title, his second.
Most notably, it was Toole at the helm when RMU shocked Kentucky in 2013 in the first round of the NIT.
According to ESPN analysts, Toole’s successes at RMU could set him up nicely for other division one opportunities.
