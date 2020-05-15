



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have decided to halt their development activities at the site of the former Civic Arena after the Urban Redevelopment Authority Board delayed their vote Thursday on the plans of the proposed First National Bank headquarters.

Penguins’ CEO David Morehouse issued a statement following the vote.

“In a week where the Penguins had to furlough a majority of our employees and we are all suffering the worst health and economic crisis in our nation’s history, we are disappointed that the URA delayed a $200 million development project that alone would create 1,500 construction jobs, 2,000 permanent jobs, deliver the highest commitments to minority and women-owned businesses in the city’s history, and generate $11 million in direct and immediate investment into the middle and upper Hill District. Our primary anchor tenant pledged to grow thousands of new jobs in Pittsburgh and has justified expectations that this development will be delivered on time, in accordance with our Option Agreement. With constantly changing demands and delays, it makes delivery increasingly impossible. At this point, given the current economic conditions and the apparent lack of support from the URA, we are ceasing our development operations on the Lower Hill.”

The URA voted unanimously to delay vote on the plans because according to some members, the plans only came in the last few days, giving members less than enough time to review them.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Dan Gilman told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he believes the deal can still be reached.

“We’re in contact with the Penguins. We still believe this is a project that is deliverable and a win for the neighborhood, the city and the Penguins and we remain committed to working with them to get this deal done in the coming days,” he told the Post-Gazette.

The Penguins have proposed a billion-dollar redevelopment of the former arena site which would including office space, housing, a music venue, retail stores, restaurants, and a hotel.