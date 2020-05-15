



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With several southwestern Pennsylvania counties moving into the yellow phase of reopening on Friday, PennDOT has announced that there will be services available at certain license and photo centers.

Beginning on Friday, several centers will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. with designated times on Wednesdays and Thursdays for customers 60-years-old and over between 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Customers will be able to get commercial driver license services, out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, photo license services, driver license restoration services unable to be processed online or by mail, medical-related testing, and non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.

OPENING WITH LIMITED SERVICES ON MAY 15:

Bridgeville: 1025 Washington Pike, Route 50

Penn Hills: 11620 Keleket Drive

Uniontown: 855 N. Gallatin Avenue

Greensburg: 770 East Pittsburgh Street

New Kensington: 1600 Greensburg Road

Altoona: 1738 A 9th Avenue

OPENING WITH LIMITED SERVICES ON MAY 16:

Washington: 250 Oak Spring Road

Allison Park: 1701 Duncan Avenue

Johnstown: 563 Walters Avenue

Butler: 356 Point Plaza

Somerset: 5593 Glades Pike

The Pittsburgh location on 708 Smithfield Street will reopen on Monday, May 18.

Initially, non-commercial road testing will not be available, nor will REAL ID applications. According to PennDOT, this is an effort to support social distancing and reduce the volume and demand at the centers.

Safety protocols will include prescreening questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, customers will be required to wear masks, seating will be reduced to make sure there are six-feet difference, markings on the floor to promote social distancing, and the number of customers will be limited.

A full list of openings, hours, and further details can be found on PennDOT’s website.