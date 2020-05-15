



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The year hasn’t been very cold, in fact, when it comes to average temperature, 2020 has been the 13th warmest start to a year since 1948. However, even with a warm start, we haven’t seen many extremely warm days.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Thursday was just the 9th day so far that had hit the 70-degree mark.

Today will mark the 10th and we could even see 80 degrees.

There is a chance for scattered storms but most rain and storms will not move into the area until the sun is setting this evening. There is a slim chance for a scattered storm this afternoon.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with low humidity levels, light winds, clear skies, and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday will be warm but big rain totals are expected starting in the afternoon.

That rain will carry over to Monday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.