By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The year hasn’t been very cold, in fact, when it comes to average temperature, 2020 has been the 13th warmest start to a year since 1948. However, even with a warm start, we haven’t seen many extremely warm days.

Thursday was just the 9th day so far that had hit the 70-degree mark.

Today will mark the 10th and we could even see 80 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

There is a chance for scattered storms but most rain and storms will not move into the area until the sun is setting this evening. There is a slim chance for a scattered storm this afternoon.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with low humidity levels, light winds, clear skies, and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday will be warm but big rain totals are expected starting in the afternoon.

That rain will carry over to Monday.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

