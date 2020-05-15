



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Goodwill stores will be reopening and accepting donations starting next week.

The nonprofit, which has multiple locations in southwestern Pennsylvania, announced the news Friday. Goodwill says it is acting in accordance with Governor Wolf’s reopening plan as much of southwestern Pennsylvania moves into the yellow phase Friday.

All stores reopening will have limited hours, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Goodwill stores in Butler, Cheswick, Cranberry (Freedom Road), Cranberry (Route 19), Gibsonia, Lawrenceville, Natrona Heights and the North Versailles Outlet will reopen May 18. Stores in Heidelberg Outlet, Monroeville, Murrysville and West Mifflin will reopen May 19. Goodwill stores in Banksville, Belle Vernon, Greensburg, Monroeville Outlet, North Huntington and South Side will reopen the following day, May 20. The final wave of stores will reopen May 21 with the locations in Mount Pleasant, Peters Township, Robinson Township and Washington.

Other restrictions will be in place as well. Customers and employees will be required to wear masks unless there is a medical reason cited. Social distancing measures will be taken, and customers will be asked to adhere to the one-way aisle policy. A limited number of customers will be allowed in the stores at any given time.

Additionally, fitting rooms are totally closed to the public. The stores will also be taking extra sanitation measures to ensure the facilities are clean. Donations are to be “no contact,” and the donated items themselves will be quarantined for a time before being made available for sale to the larger public.

Goodwill said it expects to see an increase in job applications due to people having lost jobs in the area. Goodwill says it will also be updating its website on a daily basis for updates on stores reopening.

