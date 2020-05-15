



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Customers lined up outside Jo-Ann Fabrics in Monroeville and the Fine Wine and Spirits store in Ross Township on Friday morning.

With the stay-at-home order in the rearview mirror, there were lots of people who were just “getting out.”

John Sharkaey was glad to finally walk into the liquor store and make his selection.

“I think we overdid some things. And the reality is, this virus is not going away. It’s going to be here a year from now. We just have to learn to live with it. Change our lifestyles a bit,” Sharkaey said.

At the Laurie’s Hallmark stores, they missed Easter and Mother’s Day sales and are glad to open six of their 10 stores on Friday.

“We are so happy to welcome people back,” says operations manager Kate Schneider. “We miss seeing everyone. We miss being in the store. We missed a couple of major holidays so we’re really excited to get back.”

Like most businesses, plexiglass has been installed at the cash register, plus other safety precautions.

Schneider says now it’s up to the customers.

“It’s hard to know if people will gravitate back to a small business but we are certainly hoping so,” Schneider said.

Shoppers were certainly coming in the door of the area Dick’s Sporting Goods that reopened to in-person sales on Friday.

Candace Oliver was an early shopper.

“It’s exciting to get to be able to go back. But I know it’s not going back to normal quite yet,” Oliver said.

Mary Bradbury, who loves to get out and go, says her wings are clipped for now.

She says she’s high risk and will stick with curbside service.

“I’m anxious to move forward. But whole hog, I don’t know if that’s going to be coming for months,” Bradbury said.

At Best Buy, it remains curbside service for now. The stores are ready, anxious and waiting for word from corporate that they can start welcoming customers back inside.

The chain is using appointment shopping at some of its stores across the country.

Third-generation jeweler Paul Katz is glad to have customers back in his shop after two months on the shelf.

“Having no revenue coming in from customers is difficult. It’s not something we ever would have imagined,” Katz said.

At Fleet Feet in Bethel Park, the merchandise in the store has been spread out to allow for social distancing.

Owner Bob Shooer says they’ll reopen the doors to customers on Monday.

“I wanted to make sure we had all the supplies, the hand sanitizers, the mask and everything else,” Shooer said.

At Fleet Feet and across the landscape of retail, customers are required to wear masks, and the number of people in a store is limited.

So if you are going to test out the newfound freedom of no stay-at-home order, call ahead to make sure the store is open and don’t be surprised if you end up in a line to get in.