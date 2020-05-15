



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Friday, May 22 will be the 143rd day of 2020 and Governor Tom Wolf has declared it the state’s second-annual 1-4-3 Day.

1-4-3 Day represents a statewide day of kindness in honor of Fred Rogers. 1-4-3 represents another way of saying “I love you” with the numbers representing the number of letters in each word.

Gov. Wolf is encouraging Pennsylvanians to spread even more kindness this year, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2019, Pennsylvanians shared more than 17,000 acts of kindness on social media on 1-4-3 Day,” Governor Wolf said. “This year, in particular, with all we’re going through as a state and a nation, we have the opportunity to show the positive impact that neighborliness can have during more difficult times by recognizing and thanking essential workers and frontline employees through acts of kindness and appreciation. We hope this day inspires even more generosity, not only on 1-4-3 Day but all the time, whenever or wherever kindness is needed.”

With many Pennsylvanians still at home, the state has updated it’s “Kindness Tracker” to provide inspiration and document all the kind acts Pennsylvanians are spreading.

Those deeds are counted using the hashtag #143DayinPA.

“We all need support, compassion and generosity now, more than ever. Whether it’s offering simple words of encouragement and appreciation to essential workers or donating nonperishables to a local food bank, kind gestures can be done anywhere, anytime,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.