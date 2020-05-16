



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, and 2 additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,595 since March 14. This includes 1,511 confirmed cases and 84 probable cases.

Officials report that 292 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with 2 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 143.

As of this yesterday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

