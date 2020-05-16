FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — While some Pennsylvanians are choosing to vote through mail-in ballots this year, others will still vote in-person at their local polling places.

The Fayette County Election Bureau is processing mail-in ballots for the primary election on June 2, but poll workers will also be present if Fayette County voters decide to vote in-person.

“I’ve seen where people are making masks and donating them to healthcare workers and nursing homes,” Election Bureau Director Larry Blosser said. “I just wondered whether people might be willing to donate masks and supplies for our poll workers.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Elections and Notaries is providing counties with COVID-19 safety kits, but, according to the Fayette County Election Bureau, that will cover 65 percent of voting precincts. Fayette County itself has 77 polling places each with 15 workers.

“This works out to about 50 kits and the county needs to provide the remainder,” Blosser said. “We will need, at a minimum, an additional 37 kits, as some of our larger precincts will need more supplies than are included in the kits.”

Blosser also pointed out that with the polls being open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., workers will have to change masks and gloves multiple times as per CDC guidelines.

“Donations would be a tremendous help and allow them to replace their masks more frequently,” Blosser said. “Sanitizing wipes would be greatly appreciated, as well.”

The Fayette County Election Bureau says supplies can be mailed to 22 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, and anyone interested in donating should email lblosser@fayettepa.org or bguthrie@fayettepa.org.