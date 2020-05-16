HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Local state representative Bill Kortz along with Rep. Bob Merski, has introduced legislation that would offer Pennsylvania’s healthcare workers and first responders hunting and fishing licenses for just $1.

“Our first responders and health care workers have and are working in extremely unprecedented times and dealing with enormous amounts of stress,” Kortz said. “Being able to offer them these reduced licenses will encourage them to spend time outdoors and relax. This is just one way we can show our appreciation and tremendous thanks for all they do to help save lives and keep us safe.”

Both lawmakers are looking at this legislation as a way of saying thank you to those that have been working to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to both Kortz and Merski, the Game Fund and the Fish and Boat Fund currently have substantial reserves and are both fiscally sound. They would be able to afford reduced pricing.

This legislation would extend to law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, ambulance drivers, corrections officers, and other healthcare workers.