BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fish Fry, Local News, Local TV, Norvelt, Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a drive-thru fish fry takeout.

The event will be taking place on Saturday.

They are firing up their fryers starting at 11:00 a.m. at the departments headquarters on Mt. Pleasant Road.

Organizers say they are accepting cash donations only.

The department will be making a donation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

The fish fry will last until they run out of food.

Comments