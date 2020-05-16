Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a drive-thru fish fry takeout.
The event will be taking place on Saturday.
They are firing up their fryers starting at 11:00 a.m. at the departments headquarters on Mt. Pleasant Road.
Organizers say they are accepting cash donations only.
The department will be making a donation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
The fish fry will last until they run out of food.
