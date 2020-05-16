Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a local business shortly before noon on Saturday.
Overlook Lounge is located on the 1100 block of James Street and is owned by an elderly couple. Firefighters are still on the scene as of 1:38 p.m. Saturday, but they say the business has been totally destroyed.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time. There is also no word on if anyone was injured.
