LEXINGTON (KDKA) – According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former NFL Today cohost and Miss America, Phyllis George has died.
Phyllis George, a former Miss America and one of the first women to have a national role in television sports as a co-host of “The NFL Today,” has died in Lexington after an illness. She was 70. And she was, and always will be, a legend.
George was a cohost of the NFL pregame show on CBS, The NFL Today from 1975 until 1984.
Her stint on the show had her regarded as a pioneer for women in sports media.
“The CBS Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of CBS Sports,” Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said in a statement. “Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pregame shows, the NFL Today with Brent, Irv and ‘The Greek,’ but also a pioneer for all women in broadcasting.”
One of the people she hosted the show with, Brent Musburger said on Twitter that she was worthy of a lot of credit for opening the door for women in sports broadcasting.
“Phyllis didn’t receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women who took her lead and soared,” Musburger’s tweet said.
According to the family, George passed away after a lengthy battle with an illness.
She was 70-years-old.
