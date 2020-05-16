BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The weather on Saturday was perfect for being outside.

With this in mind and two very special people retiring, students and staff at the Bethel Park School District took full advantage.

Susan Vandewater and Donna Decarlo are retiring from their positions at Franklin Elementary and those in the community needed a way to send them off right.

Students, staff, and the community held a parade to celebrate their retirement.

Vandewater was a third-grade teacher and Decarlo was a physical education teacher.

