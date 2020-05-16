BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — UPMC Shadyside and UPMC Altoona have received shipments of remdesivir, a drug aimed at treating coronavirus patients.

The shipment was delivered to those hospitals on Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Only three hospitals in western Pennsylvania have received remdesivir. UPMC Presbyterian was the first hospital in the southwestern region to receive shipments of remdesivir on May 12.

In total, 72 hospitals in the state have received remdesivir doses to give to COVID-19 patients, and most of the hospitals are located on the eastern side of the state, where counties have led in the number of coronavirus cases. The state Department of Health says that it is distributing remdesivir it received from the federal government.

Based on data provided by the state Department of Health, UPMC Altoona has an average of approximately 7-8 COVID-19 patients, while UPMC Shadyside averages 12-13 COVID-19 patients. At UPMC Altoona, 1-2 patients are on ventilators and 4-5 patients are on ventilators at UPMC Shadyside. UPMC Presbyterian averages 16-17 COVID-19 patients, with 9-10 patients on ventilators.

