SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Secretary of the Interior visited the national Flight 93 Memorial Friday.
David Bernhardt met with staff to discuss plans aimed at reopening the memorial while following CDC guidelines and maintaining access to the federal land in our area.
“The superintendent and his team are opening four parks. That’s pretty significant,” Bernhardt said.
“When we say ‘open,’ you know we have to be careful with that term,” said Stephen Clark, superintendent of the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania. “Because it’s more of a phased reopening. It’s increasing the access.”
Only trails and outdoor areas are reopening there. The visitors’ centers and restrooms are still closed to the public.
