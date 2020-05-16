PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Anti-Defamation League recently designated all Upper Saint Clair Schools as “No Place For Hate.”

A spokesperson from Upper Saint Clair School District said that banners would be hung up in all the schools to recognize this distinction.

“We are proud to announce that all six Upper St. Clair schools have met all criteria and have been designated with the No Place for Hate commendation,” Lauren Madia, assistant director of student support services, said. “Not only have all schools achieved this designation, but the work of the schools has been featured as an example of model No Place for Hate programming by the Anti-Defamation League.”

A school district must form a student-led committee made up of students, teachers, parents, take the No Place for Hate pledge, put together three programs with inclusive training and ensure anti-bias training for staff to receive this distinction. USC formed its committee in the fall of 2019.

“The No Place for Hate program provides the structure and resources necessary for schools like ours to plan and implement meaningful and impactful programming,” Dan Zelenski, high school assistant principal, said. “The success of the program truly depends on the collaboration and buy-in from all members of the school community. Having a 30-member No Place for Hate committee, representing multiple perspectives and walks of life, allowed our members to grow and learn from each other.”

According to USC, it will continue to maintain its commitment to inclusivity, and continued action from the committee is required in order for USC to maintain the ‘No Place For Hate’ distinction.