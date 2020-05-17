BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Local News


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will start offering coronavirus testing this week at Federally Qualified Health Centers, FQHCs, in the county.

The department said the new testing efforts were made possible by a partnership with Curative, Inc., Argo AI and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The county conducted 5,000 tests and have distributed them to the seven FQHCs in our area: East Liberty Family Health Center, Metro Community Health Center, North Side Christian Health Center, Pittsburgh Mercy, Primary Care Health Services, Sto-Rox Family Health Center and Squirrel Hill Health Center.

The Allegheny County Department requested that anyone with questions about the testing centers should contact those facilities directly.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments (3)