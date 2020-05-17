ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will start offering coronavirus testing this week at Federally Qualified Health Centers, FQHCs, in the county.
Beginning this week, the county’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) will be offering COVID-19 testing thanks to a partnership that ACHD was thrilled to be a part of – including Curative, Inc., Argo AI and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. pic.twitter.com/BKIOisq2bl
The department said the new testing efforts were made possible by a partnership with Curative, Inc., Argo AI and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The county conducted 5,000 tests and have distributed them to the seven FQHCs in our area: East Liberty Family Health Center, Metro Community Health Center, North Side Christian Health Center, Pittsburgh Mercy, Primary Care Health Services, Sto-Rox Family Health Center and Squirrel Hill Health Center.
For more information on testing at the sites, contact the FQHC offices directly. pic.twitter.com/BmUgBLuAHB
The Allegheny County Department requested that anyone with questions about the testing centers should contact those facilities directly.
