PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Be on the lookout for bears across Western Pennsylvania.
Several bear sightings were reported to KDKA by viewers yesterday.
They were seen in O’Hara Township, Baden, and in Lawrence County.
Earlier this week, bears were spotted in Ohio Township Community Park and in the Diamond Run area.
Officials say that the bears are most active in the early morning and early evening hours.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the sightings.
If you come across a bear, contact the police.
