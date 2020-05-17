BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Be on the lookout for bears across Western Pennsylvania.

Several bear sightings were reported to KDKA by viewers yesterday.

They were seen in O’Hara Township, Baden, and in Lawrence County.

(Photo Credit: John Dahler, Viewer Submission)

Earlier this week, bears were spotted in Ohio Township Community Park and in the Diamond Run area.

Officials say that the bears are most active in the early morning and early evening hours.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the sightings.

If you come across a bear, contact the police.

