MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Restrictions have been eased and churches in the yellow counties are now permitted to resume in-person services, indoors.

In Monroeville, the celebration could be heard a mile away.

Music blared from the parking lot as the doors of Grace Life Church on William Penn Highway re-opened Sunday.

Dozens of congregants flocked to the church’s parking lot where the service was held.

In lawn chairs, and on blankets, people sat in taped off rows and watched the service together, for the first time in months.

“I think people need help they need excitement but they need one another,” said Head Pastor Buck.

By the looks of things, church members were happy to be back! But they still needed to keep a safe distance away from each other.

Only families could sit together, church officials said.

For the maximum of 25 people who could be inside, pastors said they were walking into a very sanitary environment.

“You’re going to get some Jesus and some cleanliness,” said Pastor Brady Herren.

Inside, KDKA saw volunteers wiping off common surfaces and spraying disinfectant with a steam sprayer. Air purifying machines were also running.

People who attended the service indoors, watched from monitors, as the service was being filmed by drones and camera crews and streamed live.

When asked how the church chooses who is allowed inside, Pastor Buck said, “We ask them to RSVP and if there’s someone with a special need, we’re gonna make sure they have shelter inside.”

Other churches in the area, like Ebenezer Baptist Church, told KDKA, they will wait for safer days to resume in-person services.