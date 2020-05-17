PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University celebrated more than 5,400 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony Sunday.

“I am delighted to be conferring degrees on the outstanding cohort of graduates from the Class of 2020,” said university President Farnam Jahanian. “None of us expected our graduates’ last semester at CMU to play out like this, but at every step, they have inspired us with their positive attitude and resiliency at this unprecedented time. The entire CMU community is excited to come together and pay tribute to their achievements, together with their families, loved ones and supporters.”

Jahanian offered opening remarks, followed by several student and college Dean speakers. In addition, 13 notable CMU alumni surprised the Class of 2020 with sendoff messages, including award-winning actor Ted Danson, award-winning actress Ming-Na Wen and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter.

“I’m sorry that we’re not all together in one spot, which would have been way more fun. The good news is that we don’t have to wear pants,” Danson said. “I’m so excited for all of you, and I hope we all get to work together someday. And to the rest of you who may be biologists, engineers and scientists: please save our lives.”

University officials said they had been planning the celebrity alumni cameos since March.

CMU reiterated that it is committed to providing an in-person ceremony for graduates on their campus in the future.