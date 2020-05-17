Comments
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Ohio Township Police are searching for a man who fell into the Ohio River Saturday evening.
The 23 year old had been fishing along a dock on Neville Island with friends when he fell and was unable to be pulled out, according to the Ohio Township Police Department. Numerous fire and police boats are searching for the man now, and boats had canvassed the area when the man initially fell in around midnight.
Police have not released the name of the missing man.
