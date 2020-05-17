Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man was found dead inside an apartment in McKeesport just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
According to police, McKeesport Police officers arrived at the apartment in the 500 block of Sinclair Street and found a 57-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.
They have since requested assistance from the Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit.
The identity of the victim has not yet been made available.
No suspects or motive has been named at this time but police are asking anyone with information for call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
