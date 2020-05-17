Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Spring is wedding season, and for one couple, not even the Coronavirus pandemic could stop them.
Shaneka Wimberly and Thomas Steals decided to have a drive-by wedding on Saturday in New Castle.
Only ten people were allowed in the church, so they decided to invite other guests to drive by and make the best of the situation.
“We tried to wait as long as we could to hold out on canceling the wedding, and once the restrictions didn’t lift, we knew at that point we were going to have to figure something out or cancel it” said Wimberly.”
The couples says that family members wanted the drive-thru wedding so that they could be able to take part.
