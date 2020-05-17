



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front will push through the area this afternoon, bringing more rain and possible thunderstorms with it.

The Marginal Risk of severe weather (1 out of 5 chance) stays off to our west.

Today will be our last warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees before things cool down a bit.

A system to our south moves north late night bringing heavy rainfall through the afternoon and evening Monday.

Rain will last through Tuesday bringing high amounts of rainfall totaling almost 1.5″ once all is said and done.

Wednesday looks to be our next dry day but temperatures will only be around 60 degrees for our high.

By the end of the week, temperatures will get back to our average around 70 degrees.

The first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season just formed off the east coast of Florida and could become Tropical Storm Arthur tonight.

There’s a Tropical Storm watch now for the North Carolina coast and we’re watching to see how far inland or along the coast this system goes next week which will determine our rain chances by mid-week.

