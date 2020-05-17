BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold front will push through the area this afternoon, bringing more rain and possible thunderstorms with it.

The Marginal Risk of severe weather (1 out of 5 chance) stays off to our west.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Today will be our last warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees before things cool down a bit.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A system to our south moves north late night bringing heavy rainfall through the afternoon and evening Monday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain will last through Tuesday bringing high amounts of rainfall totaling almost 1.5″ once all is said and done.

Wednesday looks to be our next dry day but temperatures will only be around 60 degrees for our high.

By the end of the week, temperatures will get back to our average around 70 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The first tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season just formed off the east coast of Florida and could become Tropical Storm Arthur tonight.

There’s a Tropical Storm watch now for the North Carolina coast and we’re watching to see how far inland or along the coast this system goes next week which will determine our rain chances by mid-week.

