PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Your second first trip” is the phrase the popular ridesharing company Uber is using to describe its new policies for a new normal in the era of social distancing.

Uber will begin requiring all riders, drivers and delivery people to wear masks starting on May 18.

One of the cautionary steps Uber is taking is requiring drivers to take a Go Online Checklist. The checklist will verify if a driver is wearing a face mask by requesting a selfie. Once that is verified, riders will be sent confirmation with an in-app message. Uber drivers across the United States will be required to abide by this policy through the end of June.

Riders also have their own checklist to complete before pickup. They will have to confirm that they are wearing a mask, have been washing their hands regularly and agree to sit in the back with the windows down. The maximum number of passengers will be reduced from 4 to 3.

Drivers can cancel a ride if they feel unsafe, and a passenger is not wearing a mask is listed as a credible reason. Drivers or riders who consistently disobey policies may lose access to Uber through its two-way accountability system.

Uber said it also has distributed millions of masks for its drivers and delivery people and is sending out educational materials from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Uber has an Advanced Technologies Group office in Pittsburgh.