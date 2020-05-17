Comments
WEXFORD (KDKA) – Talk about your all-time great coincidences.
Saturday was Armed Forces Day across the United States but it was also the 100th birthday of Bryce Billetdeaux, a Navy veteran in Wexford.
In that spirit, the community rallied together to celebrate Billetdeaux’s special day.
The Northern Regional Police Department helped lead a parade of motorcyclists, families, community members, and elected officials to see Billetdeaux and wish him a happy 100th birthday.
