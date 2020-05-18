



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 38 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, but no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,641 since March 14. This includes 1,553 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases.

Officials report that 294 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with two additional hospitalizations since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 121 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 143, with 132 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for May 18, 2020.

The data reflected in these updates include information reported in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/dmDJFhx5ZV — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 18, 2020

Of the newly reported cases, 14 are associated with long-term care facilities. Of these, specimen collection dates range from May 12 to May 15, 2020. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 18, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 18, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31% and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the county’s age breakdown:

00-04 – 6 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 17 (1%)

19-24 – 105 (7%)

25-49 – 543 (34%)

50-64 – 453 (28%)

65 + — 512 (31%)

Of the newly reported cases, county health officials say 14 are associated with long-term care facilities. Of these, specimen collection dates range from May 12 to May 15.

Of the 1,641 cases, 235 cases are in healthcare workers, the Health Department says.

Health officials say 24,366 tests have been administered across the county.

As of Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.