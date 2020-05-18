



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office say they’re “deeply saddened” to announce the loss of a deputy who served for almost 27 years.

On Facebook, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Sheriff James “Jimmy” Hensell passed away Sunday.

Throughout his career, which began in 1993, the sheriff’s office says Hensell was a delegated task force member for the FBI, ATF and DEA.

“As Allegheny County officials have worked hard to contain the growing heroin epidemic in recent years, Deputy Hensell was on the front lines, alongside them,” the Facebook post reads.

“He worked tirelessly to investigate, identify, apprehend and help effectively prosecute key members of influential drug trafficking organizations, receiving multiple Sheriff’s Office commendations for his significant work.”

Beyond his work in law enforcement, the sheriff’s office says he was “incredibly kind, incredibly humble and incredibly easy to be around.”

“Jimmy, we thank you for your selfless efforts to honorably protect and serve our community. We will miss you always.”